ITC’s FMCG expansion bears fruit as new-age brands deliver 60% growth

Neethi Lisa Rojan
3 min read29 Jun 2026, 05:45 AM IST
logo
The ITC portfolio includes 24 Mantra Organic, Yoga Bar, Mother Sparsh, Prasuma and Meatigo, strengthening ITC's presence in health foods, baby care and frozen foods.
Summary
The aggressive expansion of ITC beyond the Aashirvad brand is yielding positive results, with its digital-first acquisitions achieving an annual run rate exceeding 1,350 crore in FY26. But near-term profitability remains a work in progress for these acquisitions.

Indian consumer goods major ITC Ltd is seeing early signs of success from its digital-first and premium consumer brands as it aggressively diversifies its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business beyond the flagship Aashirvaad brand.

ITC has built a portfolio of high-growth acquisitions over the past few years. Brands such as Sresta Natural Bioproducts (24 Mantra Organic), Sproutlife Foods (Yoga Bar), Mother Sparsh Baby Care, and Ample Foods (Prasuma & Meatigo) grew 60% during FY26, according to it latest annual report. Together, they are clocking an annual revenue run rate (ARR) of over 1,350 crore in FY26. ITC reported a consolidated revenue of 89,913.33 crore in FY26, a 10% increase over the previous year. The FMCG portfolio (excluding cigarettes) achieved consumer spending of 37,000 crore, including trade margins and GST, according to the annual report.

However, some of these businesses are yet to turn profitable. For instance, Ample Foods reported a net loss of 5.2 crore in FY26. ITC acquired a 43.75% stake in the company in April 2025 for 131.25 crore to anchor its frozen foods business, which now reaches over 200 towns via quick commerce and traditional retail channels.

Also Read | ITC stays cautious on personal care M&A even as peers spend big

Sproutlife Foods Private Limited reported a 9.84 crore loss in FY26 compared with a 69.4 crore loss in the previous year. ITC holds 47.50% stake in the company, having made an initial investment in 2023.

Natural babycare products brand Mother Sparsh reported a loss of 2.18 crore in FY26 compared to 13.18 crore loss in FY25. ITC, which first invested in the babycare brand in 2021, now holds a 39.47% stake in the company.

These three brands are classified as associates of ITC Ltd. Sresta Natural Bioproducts was amalgamated into the company and does not report separate financials.

These acquisitions are a part of ITC's ‘Next Strategy’, which focuses on building a future-ready consumer portfolio through acquisitions in fast-growing categories. Aashirvad remains ITC’s star brand in the FMCG segment, with products such as atta, salt and dairy products. "Aashirvad's value-added variants and adjacencies have grown three-fold over the last five years, with its share in the portfolio doubling over this period,” the annual report said.

Also Read | Piramal Consumer Healthcare takes a leaf out of the new FMCG playbook

Another recent addition is the fresh food business, which operates four brands—ITC Master Chef Creations, ITC Aashirvaad Soul Creations, ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations, and Sansho by ITC Master Chef—through more than 70 cloud kitchens in five cities.

Chasing the digital consumer

ITC is the latest to join a growing list of FMCG majors leveraging acquisitions to fuel future growth. Hindustan Unilever’s acquired brands, Minimalist and Oziva, now contribute over 1,400 crore in ARR. Similarly, Marico’s digital portfolio—which includes Beardo, True Elements, Just Herbs, and Plix—has crossed 1,000 crore in annual recurring revenue. These milestones highlight how digital-first brands are becoming crucial growth engines for India’s consumer goods giants.

“The personal care segment remains a relative weak spot,” analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a June report about ITC. “The overall portfolio performance continues to be inferior to its peers such as HUL, Marico and Emami,” the report added. This is largely because ITC's future-ready strategy has prioritized acquisitions and expansions in the food and beverage segment rather than personal care.

However, analysts noted that ITC’s profit margins remained resilient despite rising commodity costs, outperforming those of its peers. According to Motilal Oswal, ITC reported a 34.6% Ebitda margin in FY26, compared with a 17% for Marico and 23.6% for HUL.

Shares of ITC closed marginally lower at 290, down 0.12% on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday, underperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which gained 0.14%.

Also Read | FMCG products set to cost more if global pressures persist

About the Author

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.