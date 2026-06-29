ITC’s FMCG expansion bears fruit as new-age brands deliver 60% growth

Indian consumer goods major ITC Ltd is seeing early signs of success from its digital-first and premium consumer brands as it aggressively diversifies its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business beyond the flagship Aashirvaad brand.
ITC has built a portfolio of high-growth acquisitions over the past few years. Brands such as Sresta Natural Bioproducts (24 Mantra Organic), Sproutlife Foods (Yoga Bar), Mother Sparsh Baby Care, and Ample Foods (Prasuma & Meatigo) grew 60% during FY26, according to it latest annual report. Together, they are clocking an annual revenue run rate (ARR) of over ₹1,350 crore in FY26. ITC reported a consolidated revenue of ₹89,913.33 crore in FY26, a 10% increase over the previous year. The FMCG portfolio (excluding cigarettes) achieved consumer spending of ₹37,000 crore, including trade margins and GST, according to the annual report.