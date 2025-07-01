Secret sauce: Can ITC Foods replicate its Aashirvaad success?
Despite their steady shift towards packaged food and staples, FMCG companies have built few food brands at scale. After Aashirvaad, ITC Foods has switched to acquiring premium brands and extending its existing brands. Can it replicate the success of its Y2K winner, Aashirvaad atta?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: In 2003, ITC’s then food division chief, Ravi Naware, had set an ambitious revenue target for the company’s packaged foods business: ₹500 crore in four years, along with some profit. ITC has long since blown past that target. While the company does not break out revenues by food alone, its non-cigarette fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business did sales of nearly ₹22,000 crore in FY25; in comparison, it did just over ₹9,000 crore in sales 10 years ago.
In FY15, ITC had three food brands with sales of over ₹1,000 crore each: atta brand Aashirvaad, biscuits brand Sunfeast and chips brand Bingo. Today, Aashirvaad is worth over ₹8,000 crore (by consumer spend, which includes total sales and sales channel margins) while Sunfeast has crossed ₹5,000 crore by consumer spends, according to a company investor presentation.
Yet, even as it scales up its own brands, extending them to new and adjacent categories, ITC has also been acquiring a slew of independent brands, often in categories it already has a presence in.