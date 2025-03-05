Industry
What should investors expect from the ITC Hotels demerger?
Varuni Khosla 9 min read 05 Mar 2025, 06:35 PM IST
Summary
- It didn't have a great stock market debut but analysts believe ITC Hotels, which was recently demerged from parent ITC, can double its market cap. Here’s why.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: 29 January was meant to be a special date for ITC Hotels, one that marked a new beginning. That was the day the hotel chain, whose properties are renowned for playing host to heads of state from around the world for several decades, debuted on the stock exchanges. However, cigarettes-to-biscuits conglomerate ITC’s hospitality arm had a less-than-auspicious start on the bourses. Its shares listed at ₹180 on the NSE and ₹188 on the BSE—a discount of nearly 30% from their implied price of ₹260 following the hotel chain’s demerger from its parent company.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less