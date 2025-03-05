What should investors expect from the ITC Hotels demerger?

Clearly, ITC Hotels sees managed properties driving its growth in the years to come. Indeed, one market consultant Mint spoke to said that investors may have a long wait before they see the company’s owned-hotel growth pipeline become operational. “The markets are a bit disappointed that they did not come up with a growth strategy for their owned hotels portfolio. They have a long runway ahead of them when it comes to domestic growth. But investors have been left guessing if they have much of a strategy beyond metros for the flagship ITC branded hotels," said the consultant, on condition of anonymity.