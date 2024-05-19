ITC’s Sanjiv Puri takes over as CII president for 2024-25

New Delhi: Sanjiv Puri, chairman and managing director of consumer goods major ITC Ltd., has taken over as president of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for the 2024-25 period, the industry body said in a statement on Sunday.

Puri takes the reins at CII from TVS Supply Chain Solutions chairman R. Dinesh.

Puri is also the chairman of ITC Infotech India Ltd. and its subsidiaries in the UK and the US. A diversified conglomerate, ITC's businesses include fast-moving consumer goods, hotels, packaging, and information technology.

Rajiv Memani, chairman of the India region of EY, a consultancy, has taken over as president-designate of the industry body for the year 2024-25. Memani is also a member of EY’s global management body as the chair of its global emerging markets committee. Rajiv advises large Indian companies, private equity funds and multinational organizations on building confidence, mergers and acquisitions, technology, and smart capital allocation strategies, the statement added.

Managing Director and chief executive of Tata Chemicals Ltd. R Mukundan has taken over as vice president of the industry body for 2024-25. An alumnus of IIT Roorkee and Harvard Business School, Mukundan has held various responsibilities across the chemical, automotive and hospitality sectors of the Tata Group during his 33 year-career with the group, CII said.