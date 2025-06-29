It’s bulletproof, fire-resistant and stronger than steel. It’s superwood.
Waste wood scraps, changed at the molecular level, could become heavy-duty building materials—and even replace plastic, aluminum and carbon fiber in our vehicles and gadgets.
FREDERICK, Md.—Inside a cavernous warehouse, in the midst of a half-finished industrial park not far from a Civil War battleground, robot arms the size of Cadillac Escalades are rehearsing their moves for a tightly choreographed dance that will commence later this summer.
