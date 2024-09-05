Industry
Dark horse rising in online clash for festive season supremacy
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Suneera Tandon 6 min read 05 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- Quick commerce firms such as Zepto, BlinkIt and InstaMart are gradually stepping into online festive sales dominated by Amazon and Flipkart for long. Both categories are racing to grab consumer attention in the festival months by offering shining deals, wider assortment, and easy payment options.
Bengaluru/New Delhi: After chipping away at corner shops and forcing a pivot by established online grocers, India's quick commerce startups are now muscling into the annual festival season, posing a stiff challenge to stalwarts such as Amazon and Flipkart that have kept physical retailers on their toes for years.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less