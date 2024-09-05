Samsung India follows a "very democratic, omni-channel strategy," said Saurabh Baishakhia, senior director of digital appliances. "If there is a promise a (retail) partner wants to give to their consumer in terms of delivering fast, we will support their endeavour by making sure they have the right stock of inventory, they have the right product mix etc. We will look into that kind of precision to be built into that consumer expectation. But for us, we would probably let people who want to do that for us; we will support them as a brand and enable them to do it," he added. Baishakhia, however, did not specify on whether the company will partner quick commerce platforms this festive season.