It’s the summer of the finance bro

There was hot girl summer and short king spring. Now, ‘tis the season for finance bros.
Men working in finance are the latest public fascination. Khrystyna Komarovska, a social-media manager who recently moved to New York, hit the streets in May with a cardboard sign advertising her search for one.
“They’re hardworking and they’re smart," she said in an interview. “It’s my type."
Wearing pearls and a black suit, her long blond hair in loose curls, Komarovska brandished the sign listing three, very specific criteria.
It all started with a TikTok video by 27-year-old Megan Boni, known as Girl On Couch. Her April post, amassing about 49 million views, features a singsong message: “I’m looking for a man in finance. Trust fund. 6’5." Blue eyes."
DJs remixed Boni’s audio. Thousands of social-media users created videos with the sound or riffed on the phrase—making it a front-runner for TikTok’s song of the summer.
Boni, meanwhile, struck a deal with Universal Music Group. Versions of her “Man in Finance" song are now on Spotify, including a release with David Guetta, a top name in dance music.
Finance bros, the world seemed to declare, are back.
“Maybe it will make finance guys cool again," said Jamaine Cook, 32, who works in private equity in Chicago.
A question of supply and demand
Wall Street men haven’t always enjoyed rosy reputations. They get dunked on for their Patagonia vests and occasionally vilified in popular culture, especially after the 2008 financial crisis. But bright college graduates still vie for positions, driven by the promise of big paychecks and bonuses. Others just want to court them.
Boni said she made the original video as a satire of women with impossible dating standards, not because she’s particularly interested in dating a man in finance.
“I wanted to make fun of single people, including myself," she said.
The state of dating faces enough criticism online that it trended well before Boni’s satire. Matches from apps often don’t lead to committed relationships, and Gen Z is experiencing “swipe fatigue." Still others embrace being a stay-at-home girlfriend as an online persona, rejecting girlboss aspirations for a softer life funded by a rich boyfriend.
A man fitting the song’s exact requirements proves elusive—if he exists at all. Only 5% of men in the U.S. stand at around 6’2" or taller, according to National Center for Health Statistics estimates. Roughly 5% of employed American men work in business and financial operations, according to a Labor Department survey.
Jack Wells, a 29-year-old financial specialist in New York, matches most of the description. He has blue eyes and is 6’3," but doesn’t have a trust fund. Many friends from his hometown in Texas have sent him the “Man In Finance" videos.
“It’s funny," he said. “For now."
Focusing solely on superficial features such as height, eye color and job title is a recipe for disaster, according to Devyn Simone, a matchmaker at Three Day Rule and Tinder’s resident relationship expert. But she understands why women consider money in dating. After all, she said, choosing a partner is among one’s biggest financial decisions.
“I by no means judge a woman who wants someone who is financially stable and accomplished."
‘Let’s make some money together’
For writer and comedian Rohita Kadambi, the “Man in Finance" song evoked a specific person: Cousin Greg from HBO’s “Succession."
While Kadambi herself isn’t seeking a finance bro, she gets why others might pursue a wealthy partner. “We’re in a cost-of-living crisis," she said.
Her suggestion? “If you’re looking for a man with a trust fund, he’s probably in art school."
Skylar Romines, a business adviser in Orange County, Calif., had different requirements, posting on X that she’s looking for a man in finance who stands 5’10," is 93 and lives in Omaha. In other words, Warren Buffett.
“Don’t take me on a date," Romines said. “Let’s make some money together."
Influencer Seerat Saini amended Boni’s song to fit the description of a man who is South Asian, like herself. In her video, she said she’s looking for a brown king with a big ring.
“I was all with it until I heard ‘blue eyes,’ " she said of the original song. “What’s wrong with brown eyes?"
As someone who has dated men in finance, Saini offered a word of caution about the industry, whose employees who regularly clock 100-hour weeks. “You’re literally never going to see him," she said.
“Man In Finance," the song, meanwhile, resonates everywhere. In London, flash mobs of men in matching slacks, button-ups and vests danced around the city to promote the song.
“We just KNOW they’re all proficient in Excel," commented Microsoft 365’s official TikTok account.
Adam Lyons, a professional dancer performing on the West End, choreographed the flash mob for Universal. As a tall man with blue eyes, he performed front and center.
“It’s the most honest song which has been released in a long time," Lyons said. “No one wants to go on a date and split the bill. You want to be wined and dined by a man in finance."
Boni, the “Man In Finance" creator, said she has received a flood of direct messages from men in finance shooting their shot. “My DMs are full of men providing me with their eye color and height."
She hasn’t had time to date since her song blew up. She quit her job selling wholesale-sports apparel and now has a talent manager. Recently, she flew to Las Vegas to perform with Guetta.
“My life was flipped upside down," Boni said. “I’m just focused on my career and making my own trust fund eventually."
