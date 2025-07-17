It’s time to rethink the one-page résumé
Callum Borchers , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Summary
Now that AI is screening résumés, it’s time to rethink that commandment about fitting all your work experience onto a single page.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The job seeker’s gospel commands that a résumé fit on a single page. It’s time to rethink that tenet as artificial intelligence screens more job applications.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story