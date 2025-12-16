Ixigo vs Cleartrip: Hotels, buses, rail and AI in the fight for second place
Radhika P Nair 11 min read 16 Dec 2025, 05:02 pm IST
Summary
MakeMyTrip is the leader of India’s online travel market by some distance with more than 50% share. The real fight is for second place, between iXigo, which claims to be the fastest growing, and Cleartrip, which is rebuilding itself under Flipkart. An inside look.
Chennai: It isn’t every day that you come across companies declaring with some ferocity that they are second best. That kind of intensity is usually reserved in the battle for the top spot. But with the No.1 position out of reach by some distance in this particular business, everybody is fighting to be No. 2.
