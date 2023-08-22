In just 12 days since its release on August 10, Rajinikanth's action-packed film, 'Jailer,' has achieved remarkable success, crossing ₹550-crore mark worldwide in 12 days. With its collection exceeding that of Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 1,' 'Jailer' has achieved the status of being the highest-grossing Tamil film in India

As per early estimates reported on Sacnilk.com, 'Jailer' continued its impressive performance at the box office during its first 12 days of release, accumulating a total of ₹292.70 crore in net earnings across India. On its 12th day, Monday, the film collected ₹6.1 crore in net revenue from all language versions.

In a recent tweet, Film Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan stated that 'Jailer' has achieved aworldwide collection of Rs. 556.50 crore and collected ₹12.54 crore worldwide on its 12th day.

He shared Jailer's achievement on X (formerly Twitter) along with a poster of 'Jailer,' featuring Rajinikanth. He confirmed that 'Jailer' has now joined the ₹550 crore club, following '2.0' (2018). It achieved this feat in 12 days, making it the second-fastest movie to do so, following '2.0,' which accomplished it in 8 days.