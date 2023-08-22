comScore
Business News/ Industry / 'Jailer' Box Office collections: Rajinikanth's movie mints 550 crore, leads as highest-grossing Tamil film
'Jailer' Box Office collections: Rajinikanth's movie mints ₹550 crore, leads as highest-grossing Tamil film

 1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 12:31 PM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

'Jailer' Box Office collections: Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' have crossed ₹550 crore worldwide in just 12 days of release.

'Jailer' Box Office collections: Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' has crossed the ₹550 crore mark worldwide in just 12 days of its release. (Screengrab from YouTube/Sun TV)Premium
'Jailer' Box Office collections: Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' has crossed the ₹550 crore mark worldwide in just 12 days of its release. (Screengrab from YouTube/Sun TV)

In just 12 days since its release on August 10, Rajinikanth's action-packed film, 'Jailer,' has achieved remarkable success, crossing 550-crore mark worldwide in 12 days. With its collection exceeding that of Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 1,' 'Jailer' has achieved the status of being the highest-grossing Tamil film in India

As per early estimates reported on Sacnilk.com, 'Jailer' continued its impressive performance at the box office during its first 12 days of release, accumulating a total of 292.70 crore in net earnings across India. On its 12th day, Monday, the film collected 6.1 crore in net revenue from all language versions. 

Also read: Will Gadar 2, Jailer break huge records set by Pathaan? Here's what box office numbers say

In a recent tweet, Film Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan stated that 'Jailer' has achieved aworldwide collection of Rs. 556.50 crore and collected 12.54 crore worldwide on its 12th day.

He shared Jailer's achievement on X (formerly Twitter) along with a poster of 'Jailer,' featuring Rajinikanth. He confirmed that 'Jailer' has now joined the 550 crore club, following '2.0' (2018). It achieved this feat in 12 days, making it the second-fastest movie to do so, following '2.0,' which accomplished it in 8 days.

'Jailer' had initially opened with a collection of 48.35 crore nett in all languages on August 10. After earning 10.05 crore nett on Friday, the film experienced a substantial surge in collections in the second weekend also, accumulating 16.25 crore nett on Saturday. During its opening week, ‘Jailer’ collected 235.85 crore nett in India across all languages. This Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Also read: Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' mints 500 crore, collects 166 crore overseas

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer’ cast includes Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. It also features Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff. The film is produced by Sun Pictures, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 12:31 PM IST
