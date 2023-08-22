'Jailer' Box Office collections: Rajinikanth's movie mints ₹550 crore, leads as highest-grossing Tamil film1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 12:31 PM IST
'Jailer' Box Office collections: Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' have crossed ₹550 crore worldwide in just 12 days of release.
In just 12 days since its release on August 10, Rajinikanth's action-packed film, 'Jailer,' has achieved remarkable success, crossing ₹550-crore mark worldwide in 12 days. With its collection exceeding that of Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 1,' 'Jailer' has achieved the status of being the highest-grossing Tamil film in India
'Jailer' had initially opened with a collection of ₹48.35 crore nett in all languages on August 10. After earning ₹10.05 crore nett on Friday, the film experienced a substantial surge in collections in the second weekend also, accumulating ₹16.25 crore nett on Saturday. During its opening week, ‘Jailer’ collected ₹235.85 crore nett in India across all languages. This Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer’ cast includes Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. It also features Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff. The film is produced by Sun Pictures, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.