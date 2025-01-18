Jamnalal Bajaj and the alchemy of business philanthropy
Summary
- Vinoba Bhave once said Jamnalal Bajaj was not merely a wealthy man but a man of wealth who knew how to use it for the service of the country and its people.
Who doesn't recall one of the most iconic and emotionally resonant ad campaigns in Indian marketing history, the ‘Hamara Bajaj’ ad, which went on to become a cultural touchstone? It connected deeply across the nation, symbolizing aspiration, self-reliance, and pride in homegrown products. It was a compelling instance of how a brand and its founder can intertwine a diffuse concept like national identity with hard business success.