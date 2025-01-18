Jamnalal Bajaj and the alchemy of business philanthropy

Mahatma's influence

The quiet titan’s approach to business was embedded in what has been called servant leadership. His empathetic nature put employee well-being atop everything else, fostering an empowering and inclusive work environment. While his instinct in anticipating market trends was unparalleled, he was deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and soon joined the freedom struggle. Elected as the Receptions Committee Chairman in Nagpur Congress in 1920, he went on to fund the Salt Satyagraha in 1931 and later the Quit India movement. Gandhi would continue to play a hugely influential role in his life. When the Mahatma left the Sabarmati Ashram, Bajaj donated land for the Sevagram ashram in his hometown, Wardha. Such was the bond between the two that Gandhi called him his fifth son.