Jan Aushadhi tightens quality and supply checks, to add 10,000 new stores by FY27
Summary
- The scheme aims to deliver affordable generic drugs, which can be 50-80% cheaper than branded varieties, but has been hobbled by quality and supply issues.
The government’s affordable medicine scheme aims to add over 10,000 stores across the country in the next two years. Hamstrung by supply and quality problems, the Jan Aushadhi scheme started hitting its stride in the last two years, as the implementing agency sharpened its focus on fixing a lagging supply chain and addressing quality concerns.