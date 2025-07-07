Govt looks to scrap minor penalties for MSMEs in ease of doing business push
The Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 may include provisions that reduce penalties for MSMEs not disclosing certain information. This initiative seeks to alleviate compliance challenges for the 6.5 crore MSMEs, which play a crucial role in India's economy
New Delhi: The government is considering including a provision from the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development (MSMED) Act, 2006, in the upcoming Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 that deals with penalties for small firms failing to disclose key business information to government authorities, two officials aware of the matter said.