Industry
Janaushadhi Kendras to put pressure on retail medicine market trade margins: Pharma secretry Arunish Chawla
SummaryRobust growth in the government's generic pharmacy model is expected to exceed a ₹2,000 crore sales target this year. The initiative enhances drug affordability and quality, with plans for overseas expansion and reforms to ensure compliance with good manufacturing practices.
New Delhi: Robust sales growth recorded by the Indian government’s generic pharmacy model will put pressure on trade margins in the retail medicine market because of the affordability and quality of the drugs sold, a top official said.
