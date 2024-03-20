The development of ‘Japanese’ and ‘Korean’ industrial cities in Noida is expected to stimulate the real estate market by boosting demand for residential and commercial properties. Additionally, this development is poised to enhance infrastructure, bolster investor trust, and elevate the overall living standards for residents in the area.

Industry Experts believe that the Yamuna Authority's designation of two sectors in Gautam Buddh Nagar district as ‘Japanese’ and ‘Korean’ industrial cities not only strengthens bilateral relations with Japan and Korea but also positions Noida prominently on the global investment landscape.

"The development of these industrial cities is poised to inject fresh momentum into Noida's real estate market, attracting foreign investment, fostering economic growth, and catalyzing infrastructural development. It signifies a promising chapter in Noida's journey towards becoming a preferred destination for international businesses and investors,"remarked Sunil Sisodiya, Founder of Geetanjali Homestate.

"By leveraging the expertise and best practices from these dynamic urban centers, Noida aims to redefine its landscape, offering a conducive environment for economic growth and cultural exchange," stated Vishal Raheja, Founder & MD of InvestoXpert.com.

The inauguration of the Jewar airport in Noida, which is situated merely 10 kilometers away from the proposed locations of these cities, is anticipated to provide a significant impetus to both projects.

“The proximity to the upcoming Jewar airport further amplifies the region's attractiveness for investors and homebuyers alike. Anticipated infrastructure development and increased employment opportunities are poised to drive demand, leading to a potential surge in property values," Vishal added.

Sunil Sisodiya, Founder of Geetanjali Homestate, expressed that the emergence of these industrial cities is set to rejuvenate Noida's real estate market, drawing in foreign investments, nurturing economic expansion, and propelling infrastructural advancements. This development marks a significant stride forward in Noida's quest to become a preferred global destination for businesses and investors.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, firms from Japan and Korea will establish their industrial facilities in these designated cities. The Japanese city will be situated in sector 5A of the expressway, while the Korean city will be located in sector 4A. Additionally, residential zones will be developed within these cities to accommodate foreign personnel.



