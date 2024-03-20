‘Japanese’ and ‘Korean’ cities in Noida: How real estate will get a boost with the development near Jewar Airport
The inauguration of the Jewar airport in Noida from the proposed locations of these cities, is anticipated to provide a significant impetus to both projects
The development of ‘Japanese’ and ‘Korean’ industrial cities in Noida is expected to stimulate the real estate market by boosting demand for residential and commercial properties. Additionally, this development is poised to enhance infrastructure, bolster investor trust, and elevate the overall living standards for residents in the area.