Jawan Box Office collection Day 15: Shah Rukh Khan's film to cross ₹530 crore mark in India today. Check stats here1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Jawan Box Office collection Day 15: Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' crosses ₹530 crore mark; has earned ₹922.55 crore globally in 15 days.
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is set to cross ₹530 crore mark today. According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, early estimates suggest that the film directed by Atlee collected ₹8.85 crore on September 21, bringing its total to ₹526.78 crore.
