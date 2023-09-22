Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is set to cross ₹530 crore mark today. According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, early estimates suggest that the film directed by Atlee collected ₹8.85 crore on September 21, bringing its total to ₹526.78 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last two days the collection at Indian Box Office witnessed a slight dip with daily collection falling below ₹10 crore. The film has minted ₹922.55 crore at the global box office within 15 days of its release, according to Sacnilk.com.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan inches towards ₹ 1000 crore worldwide, but Nayanthara upset with director Atlee; here's WHY Jawan was released in theatres on Janmashtami, September 7 and achieved a record-breaking opening day collection of ₹75 crore in India. It continued to perform exceptionally well, reaching ₹80 crore in a single day on September 10. By the end of its first week, it had already earned ₹389 crore and in the second week it earned ₹136.9 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Mint is now on Whatsapp Channels. Follow us here for latest dose of markets, news Jawan has grossed ₹907.54 crore at the worldwide box office, as reported on the film's official Instagram page.

Also read: PM Modi says BJP pushing since ‘last 3 decades’ to pass Women's Reservation Bill Shah Rukh Khan's success streak in 2023 continues with two massive hits, Pathaan and Jawan. At Jawan success event, talking about his upcoming release Dunki, he said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release Dunki. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid," as reported by HT.