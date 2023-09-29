Jawan Box Office collection Day 22: Director Atlee celebrates 10 years in film industry as the film crosses ₹1,000 crore
Jawan's director Atlee took to Instagram to celebrate the completion of a decade in the Indian film industry where he shared posters of his five feature films including Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, Bigil and Jawan.
