Jawan's director Atlee celebrates completion of a decade in Indian film industry with Instagram post where he shared posters of his five feature films.

Jawan's director Atlee took to Instagram to celebrate the completion of a decade in the Indian film industry where he shared posters of his five feature films including Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, Bigil and Jawan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jawan, the action film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi entered ₹1,000 crore club in under three weeks. In the post, the filmmaker expressed his gratitude and extended his heartfelt thanks to the film's cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Amy Jackson, Kajal Agarwal and numerous others including fans, producers, music directors among others.

Jawan Box Office collection Day 22 The Atlee-directed film, which hit theatres on September 7, is steadily approaching the ₹600 crore mark in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has already amassed over ₹581.21 crore in earnings till now. On its 22nd day, the third Thursday, the film made ₹5 crore net in India for all languages. Jawan has now become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jawan earlier grossed ₹1,004.92 crore at the worldwide Box Office, as reported on the film's official Instagram page.

Also read: Jawan Box Office collection Day 21: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie keeps minting money Jawan was released in theatres on Janmashtami, September 7 and achieved a record-breaking opening day collection of ₹75 crore in India. It continued to perform exceptionally well, reaching ₹80 crore in a single day on September 10. By the end of its first week, it had already earned ₹389 crore and in the second week it earned Rs136.9 crore. In the third week it earned ₹55.23 crore.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To further boost its box office performance, a special offer was announced by the movie producers on their Instagram page. The offer reads, "Buy 1 get 1 ticket free" which is valid for internet bookings on Friday and Saturday.

Also read: Robust box office collections for Jawan, Gadar 2, Jailer, others to drive PVR Inox growth in Q2, says Kotak Equities Directed by Atlee, Jawan marked the Hindi film debut of Nayanthara and features Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo, along with Sanjay Dutt in a brief appearance. The film cast includes Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!