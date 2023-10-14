Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Jawan box office collection Day 37: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer breaks mega record on National Cinema Day, crosses 1125 cr

Jawan box office collection Day 37: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer breaks mega record on National Cinema Day, crosses 1125 cr

Edited By Fareha Naaz

Jawan box office collection Day 37: ‘Jawan’ breaks records on National Cinema Day earns more than 1125.20 crores.

Jawan Box Office collection Day 37: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' collection reignites on National Cinema Day.

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' received a massive boost in ticket sales on National Cinema Day, reigniting its box office performance.

After several days of consistent earnings between 70 to 80 lakh, 'Jawan' experienced an impressive upswing, grossing 5 crore on National Cinema Day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the domestic nett collection of the film is 632.24 crore. On October 13, the Atlee-directed film achieved an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 61.53 percent.

Also read: Flurry of movies set to crowd festive box office

The film had been running in theatres for five weeks, it saw a surge in box office numbers after ticket prices were reduced to 99 at many multiplexes on October 13 on account of National Cinema Day.

As per Red Chillies Entertainment, the film has become the "highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema,' with a collection of more than 1125.20 crores.

‘Jawan’ which hit theatres on September 7 managed to set and break numerous records, including those held by Shah Rukh Khan's previous release ‘Pathaan,’ which earned 543 crore in India and 1043 crore globally. 'Jawan' surpassed these figures in both Indian and global earnings. However, the top spot is still held by Aamir Khan, whose film ‘Dangal’ earned over 2000 crores.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles, 'Jawan' achieved a record-breaking opening day collection of 75 crore in India.

Also read: IND vs PAK ICC World Cup 2023: What time does it start, when, where and how to watch; live-streaming and more

Even with the release of new films like ‘Mission Raniganj,’ ‘The Vaccine War,’ ‘Fukrey 3,’ and ‘Thank You For Coming,’ ‘Jawan’ maintained a strong presence at the box office. 'Fukrey 3' also performed well on Friday, earning 5.25 crore. Akshay Kumar's ‘Mission Raniganj’ also raked in 5 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan's next film is Rajkumar Hirani's ‘Dunki,’ set for release around Christmas.

Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 10:59 AM IST
