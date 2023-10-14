Jawan box office collection Day 37: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer breaks mega record on National Cinema Day, crosses 1125 cr

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' received a massive boost in ticket sales on National Cinema Day, reigniting its box office performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After several days of consistent earnings between ₹70 to 80 lakh, 'Jawan' experienced an impressive upswing, grossing ₹5 crore on National Cinema Day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the domestic nett collection of the film is ₹632.24 crore. On October 13, the Atlee-directed film achieved an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 61.53 percent.

Also read: Flurry of movies set to crowd festive box office The film had been running in theatres for five weeks, it saw a surge in box office numbers after ticket prices were reduced to ₹99 at many multiplexes on October 13 on account of National Cinema Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per Red Chillies Entertainment, the film has become the "highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema,' with a collection of more than ₹1125.20 crores.

‘Jawan’ which hit theatres on September 7 managed to set and break numerous records, including those held by Shah Rukh Khan's previous release ‘Pathaan,’ which earned ₹543 crore in India and ₹1043 crore globally. 'Jawan' surpassed these figures in both Indian and global earnings. However, the top spot is still held by Aamir Khan, whose film ‘Dangal’ earned over ₹2000 crores.

Starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles, 'Jawan' achieved a record-breaking opening day collection of ₹75 crore in India.

Also read: IND vs PAK ICC World Cup 2023: What time does it start, when, where and how to watch; live-streaming and more Even with the release of new films like ‘Mission Raniganj,’ ‘The Vaccine War,’ ‘Fukrey 3,’ and ‘Thank You For Coming,’ ‘Jawan’ maintained a strong presence at the box office. 'Fukrey 3' also performed well on Friday, earning ₹5.25 crore. Akshay Kumar's ‘Mission Raniganj’ also raked in ₹5 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan's next film is Rajkumar Hirani's ‘Dunki,’ set for release around Christmas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

