Jawan Box Office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes fastest Bollywood movie to surpass ₹300 crore mark1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Jawan Box Office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' is set to surpass ₹350 crore mark in India on Day 7 of its release.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on social media platform X that 'Jawan' turned out to be the fastest Bollywood movie to surpass ₹300 crore mark on Day 6 of its release followed by Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’ that achieved this feat in 7 days.
The film was released in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika Padukone also plays a special role as Shah Rukh's mother in the movie. Other actors in the film include Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Ridhi Dogra.
Shah Rukh Khan took to social media platform X to express his gratitude for the success of 'Jawan.' In his message, he thanked fans for their love and appreciation. He also encouraged fans to share their photos and videos of enjoying the movie in theatres.
Numerous celebrities, including Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, and Ameesha Patel, congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on social media for the film's success. Shah Rukh Khan's next project, 'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani and featuring Taapsee Pannu, is eagerly awaited by fans.