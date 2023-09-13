Jawan Box Office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' is set to surpass ₹350 crore mark in India on Day 7 of its release.

Directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, this action-packed thriller had previously crossed the ₹300 crore mark. As per Sacnilk.com, the film raked in approximately ₹27.22 crore net in India on its sixth day since release. As per early estimates , the film is expected to collect ₹21.50 crore net on Day 7.

The cumulative earnings of 'Jawan,' across all languages in India, currently amount to ₹346.30 crore. While specific occupancy figures are yet to be disclosed, the movie recorded an overall occupancy rate of 26.28% in the Hindi language on Tuesday.

Film industry analyst Sumit Kadel shared that ‘Jawan,’ had surpassed the ₹600 crore mark worldwide on Tuesday. He described this achievement as nothing short of astonishing, “Another HUGE DAY for this #ShahRukhKhan starrer."