comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 13 2023 12:16:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.55 0.54%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 193.85 1.28%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.05 1.01%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 437 0.46%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 453.15 0.48%
Business News/ Industry / Jawan Box Office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes fastest Bollywood movie to surpass 300 crore mark
Back

Jawan Box Office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes fastest Bollywood movie to surpass ₹300 crore mark

 1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 11:51 AM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

Jawan Box Office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' to join ₹350 crore club in India, surpassing the mark on Day 7 of its release.

Jawan Box Office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' set to surpass ₹350 crore mark in India on Day 7 of release. (MINT_PRINT)Premium
Jawan Box Office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' set to surpass 350 crore mark in India on Day 7 of release. (MINT_PRINT)

Jawan Box Office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' is set to surpass 350 crore mark in India on Day 7 of its release.

Directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, this action-packed thriller had previously crossed the 300 crore mark. As per Sacnilk.com, the film raked in approximately 27.22 crore net in India on its sixth day since release. As per early estimates , the film is expected to collect 21.50 crore net on Day 7.

The cumulative earnings of 'Jawan,' across all languages in India, currently amount to 346.30 crore. While specific occupancy figures are yet to be disclosed, the movie recorded an overall occupancy rate of 26.28% in the Hindi language on Tuesday.

Also read: Jawan Box Office collection Day 5: Steady numbers after a historic weekend; check Day 6 advance booking data

Film industry analyst Sumit Kadel shared that ‘Jawan,’ had surpassed the 600 crore mark worldwide on Tuesday. He described this achievement as nothing short of astonishing, “Another HUGE DAY for this #ShahRukhKhan starrer." 

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on social media platform X that 'Jawan' turned out to be the fastest Bollywood movie to surpass 300 crore mark on Day 6 of its release followed by Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’ that achieved this feat in 7 days.

The film was released in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika Padukone also plays a special role as Shah Rukh's mother in the movie. Other actors in the film include Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Ridhi Dogra.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’ sets record for biggest Hindi film opening, mints 129 crore worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media platform X to express his gratitude for the success of 'Jawan.' In his message, he thanked fans for their love and appreciation. He also encouraged fans to share their photos and videos of enjoying the movie in theatres.

Numerous celebrities, including Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, and Ameesha Patel, congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on social media for the film's success. Shah Rukh Khan's next project, 'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani and featuring Taapsee Pannu, is eagerly awaited by fans. 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 12:14 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App