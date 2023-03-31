Home / Industry / JD.com’s Property and Industrial Units Seek About $1 Billion Each in Hong Kong I
Back

JD.com Inc.’s property and industrials units are targeting to raise about $1 billion each in Hong Kong initial public offerings, people familiar with the matter said, adding to the supply of potentially sizable deals that could hit the market this year.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout