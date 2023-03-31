JD.com’s Property and Industrial Units Seek About $1 Billion Each in Hong Kong I3 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 06:51 PM IST
- Chinese e-commerce giant says it plans to spin off the two businesses through separate listings
JD.com Inc.’s property and industrials units are targeting to raise about $1 billion each in Hong Kong initial public offerings, people familiar with the matter said, adding to the supply of potentially sizable deals that could hit the market this year.
