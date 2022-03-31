Jeff Bezos poised to clash with Mukesh Ambani in cricket auction

The event, which starts on June 12, could see bets of $7 billion or more, according to the people, who didn’t want to be quoted discussing sensitive information. At stake are the rights to show dozens of Indian Premier League matches between 2023 and 2027, with separate auctions to decide the winners for livestreaming and broadcasting in different regions. For comparison, Amazon is paying about $1 billion a year for the rights to show the National Football League online, but that’s for Thursday night games rather than the prime weekend games.