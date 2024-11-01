Jet fuel price hiked by 3%, commercial LPG rates increased by ₹62

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Jet fuel, or ATF, price on Friday was hiked by 3.3 per cent and rate of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants increased by ₹62 per 19-kg cylinder in the monthly revision done in line with international oil price trends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was increased by ₹2,941.5 per kilolitre, or 3.3 per cent, to ₹90,538.72 per kl in the national capital, according to state-owned fuel retailers.

The hike comes after two rounds of reduction that had taken the rates to their lowest this year.

ATF price on October 1 was cut by 6.3 per cent ( ₹5,883 per kl) and by ₹4,495.5 per kl, or 4.58 per cent on September 1.

The ATF rate in Mumbai was increased to ₹84,642.91 per kl on Friday from ₹81,866.13 previously.

Oil firms also increased the price of commercial LPG by ₹62 to ₹1,802 per 19-kg cylinder.

This is the fourth straight monthly hike in commercial LPG prices. Prices were hiked by ₹48.5 to ₹1,740 on October 1. Prior to that rates were increased by ₹6.5 per cylinder on August 1 and by ₹39 on September 1. The four rounds of increase follow four monthly price reductions.

In four price reductions, rates were cut by ₹148 per 19-kg cylinder and now in four rounds of increase, prices have gone up by ₹156 per bottle.

Commercial LPG now costs ₹1,754.50 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, ₹1,911.50 in Kolkata and ₹1,964.50 in Chennai.

The rate of cooking gas used in domestic households, however, remained unchanged at ₹803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.