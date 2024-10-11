‘Jigra’ advance BO: Alia Bhatt starrer makes average start, sells 32K tickets; likely to open at ₹5-6 crore

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is back in action with ‘Jigra’, all set to release in theaters on Friday, October 11. The movie revolves around the protagonist's struggle to save her brother.

The movie has been directed by Vasan Bala and stars Vedang Raina as Alia Bhatt's younger brother. Bala is known for "Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota" and “Monica, O My Darling”.

The film, which Bhatt has also produced through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, follows the journey of Satya, a young woman who goes to great lengths to free her brother Ankur, played by Vedang Raina, who is imprisoned in a foreign jail.

With a very niche subject and a total dependence on Alia, ‘Jigra's’ advance ticket sales is average, and will largely depend on a positive word of mouth to see a jump in ticket sales in the next few days.

The film has recorded sales of approximately 32,000 tickets across the top three national chains—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. PVR and Inox are at the forefront with over 25,000 tickets sold, while Cinepolis has achieved 7,000 admissions.

The prison-break action thriller will be released in around 2200 to 2500 screens and is expected to make a decent opening of around ₹5 crore to 6 crore.

Although the opening expectation is not a bad in the post-pandemic times, it should have been better considering Alia Bhatt's presence, action genre, and Dussehra period.

Jigra may mint over ₹ 20 crore over 1st weekend, thanks to festive mood According to Pinkvilla, should 'Jigra' receive positive word-of-mouth, the film's collections could experience a surge in the subsequent days.And since the movie will see a national holiday on Saturday for Dussehra, followed by a Sunday, crowds are likely to pour in.

The festive atmosphere and holiday spirit may contribute to a strong opening weekend, potentially garnering a net of approximately ₹22 crore to ₹26 crore in India, said Pinkvilla.