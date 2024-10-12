Jigra Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt’s action thriller makes average start, earns ₹4.5 crore on opening day

'Jigra', starring Alia Bhatt, collected 4.25 crore on its first day. The action-thriller, which follows a woman's quest to free her brother, saw varied audience reactions and a significant night show occupancy of 32.19%. Directed by Vasan Bala, it opened on October 11.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published12 Oct 2024, 07:42 AM IST
Jigra Box Office Collection Day 1
Jigra Box Office Collection Day 1

Jigra Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Jigra’ managed to make a decent Box Office collection on its release day on Friday, October 11. The Bollywood film revolves around the protagonist's struggle to save her brother.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the big Dusshera release stars Alia Bhatt as the protagonist. The action-thriller also features Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa in prominent roles.

Also Read | ‘Jigra’ review: The great escape

Jigra Box Office Collection Day 1

The Alia Bhatt managed to earn 4.25 crore on its opening day in all languages in India, showed Sacnilk's rough estimates.

According the Sacnilk, Jigra bagged a large share of its opening day earnings from its Hindi variant. The movie collected 4.2 crore in Hindi, while in Telugu, it was only able to amass 5,00,000.

The Bollywood film is expected to pick up pace on Day 2.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut pens cryptic post on destruction of ‘women-centric films’

Jigra Box Office Collection Day 1: Theater occupancy

Jigra had an overall 20.13 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Friday.

Sacnilk data shows a that the night show for the movie was preferred the most.

Morning shows of Jigra had a 10.48% occupancy, afternoon shows were at 19.17%, and the evening shows at 18.66%. However, the night shows had an occupancy of 32.19%.

Also Read | Jigra public reviews: Netizens praise Alia Bhatt as angry young woman

Jigra Box Office Collection Day 1: Story

The film, which Alia Bhatt has also produced through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, follows the journey of Satya, a young woman who goes to great lengths to free her brother Ankur, played by Vedang Raina, who is imprisoned in a foreign jail.

Jigra Box Office Collection Day 1: Public reviews

The movie has received some extreme reactions. Many social media users hailed Alia’s performance as an “angry young woman” while some criticised the length of the movie. There were some who appreciate Bala’s narrative style, while others didn’t find it entertaining enough.

 

 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 07:42 AM IST
Business NewsIndustryJigra Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt’s action thriller makes average start, earns ₹4.5 crore on opening day

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.000.00
      Chennai
      76,651.000.00
      Delhi
      76,803.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.