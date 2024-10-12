'Jigra', starring Alia Bhatt, collected ₹ 4.25 crore on its first day. The action-thriller, which follows a woman's quest to free her brother, saw varied audience reactions and a significant night show occupancy of 32.19%. Directed by Vasan Bala, it opened on October 11.

Jigra Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt starrer 'Jigra' managed to make a decent Box Office collection on its release day on Friday, October 11. The Bollywood film revolves around the protagonist's struggle to save her brother.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the big Dusshera release stars Alia Bhatt as the protagonist. The action-thriller also features Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa in prominent roles.

Jigra Box Office Collection Day 1 The Alia Bhatt managed to earn ₹4.25 crore on its opening day in all languages in India, showed Sacnilk's rough estimates.

According the Sacnilk, Jigra bagged a large share of its opening day earnings from its Hindi variant. The movie collected ₹4.2 crore in Hindi, while in Telugu, it was only able to amass ₹5,00,000.

The Bollywood film is expected to pick up pace on Day 2.

Jigra Box Office Collection Day 1: Theater occupancy Jigra had an overall 20.13 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Friday.

Sacnilk data shows a that the night show for the movie was preferred the most.

Morning shows of Jigra had a 10.48% occupancy, afternoon shows were at 19.17%, and the evening shows at 18.66%. However, the night shows had an occupancy of 32.19%.

Jigra Box Office Collection Day 1: Story The film, which Alia Bhatt has also produced through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, follows the journey of Satya, a young woman who goes to great lengths to free her brother Ankur, played by Vedang Raina, who is imprisoned in a foreign jail.

Jigra Box Office Collection Day 1: Public reviews The movie has received some extreme reactions. Many social media users hailed Alia’s performance as an “angry young woman" while some criticised the length of the movie. There were some who appreciate Bala’s narrative style, while others didn’t find it entertaining enough.