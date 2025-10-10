Your 5G might soon feel the same in India and the US—thanks to Jio and T-Mobile
Jatin Grover 5 min read 10 Oct 2025, 08:21 pm IST
Summary
Currently, if you travel between the US and India, your smartphone might lose some of the features or high speeds that come with your plan at home. It’s like your premium plan doesn’t fully work abroad. But with this new 5G SA roaming, you can keep those benefits, enjoy top-speed service.
Mobile users travelling from India to the US or vice-versa often experience internet slowdown and complain about losing some premium features embedded in their data plans when abroad.
