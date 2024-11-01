Jr NTR, Prabhas' new films capitalise on past hits to dominate Hindi box office
SummaryThe popularity of southern stars Prabhas and Jr NTR, stemming from previous films like Baahubali and RRR, drives box office success for new releases Salaar and Devara in the Hindi market.
Southern film heroes Prabhas and Jr NTR are reaping the benefits of their movies such as Baahubali and RRR, which turned out to be massive hits in the Hindi-speaking northern belt. Their new releases such as Salaar and Devara, dubbed in Hindi, are generating box-office success even though they are unrelated to their earlier hits, trade experts said.