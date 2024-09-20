JSA expands projects, real estate practices with new leadership team

Full-service law firm JSA Advocates & Solicitors is enhancing its projects, infrastructure, and real estate practices in Gurugram and Hyderabad by onboarding partners Arun Kumar and Deepak Chowdhury from IndusLaw along with their teams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arun Kumar brings over 18 years of experience in projects, construction, and real estate, advising clients on acquisitions, divestments, and joint ventures across sectors such as airports, ports, highways, urban infrastructure, renewable energy, and real estate development. He joins with a team of seven lawyers. His expertise includes pre-bid advisory, tender documentation, and project contracts, including engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), and operations and maintenance (O&M) agreements for public-private partnership (PPP) projects. Arun has been recognized as a ‘Leading Lawyer’ for Projects & Energy by The Legal 500 Asia-Pacific and is ranked by Chambers & Partners Global Guide 2024 for Projects, Infrastructure & Energy.

Deepak Chowdhury joins JSA's Hyderabad office with a team of six attorneys. With over 18 years of experience, he specializes in advising on contractual and regulatory issues for infrastructure projects, focusing on public-private partnerships in sectors including ports, airports, mass transit, and waste management. He has been recognized as a 'Recommended Lawyer' by The Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners Asia Pacific Guide 2024 for his work in Projects, Energy, and Corporate & Commercial law.

Also Read: Law Firms Escalate Talent War Even in Slower Economy “We are delighted to welcome Arun, Deepak, and their talented team to the firm. Arun and Deepak’s expertise inprojects, infrastructure, and real estate will further strengthen our capabilities and enhance the value we offer to our clients. We look forward to their contributions as we continue to drive," said Amit Kapur and Vivek K. Chandy, joint managing partners at JSA.

The talent war Mint earlier reported how the legal industry is experiencing a surge in demand for experienced lawyers, particularly in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity (PE), disputes, and competition law. As firms adapt to retain talent, traditional partnership models are evolving, and high turnover is prompting necessary strategic adjustments.

Earlier this year, JSA hired Nisha Kaur Uberoi from Trilegal, bringing her expertise in complex areas such as merger control and cartels, along with two partners and 25 attorneys. Additionally, JSA also welcomed Iqbal Khan and Ambarish, partners from Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, with a team of 18-20 lawyers.

Also Read: India Inc enlists law firms to help with return to office, shrinking space for WFH, shirkers Industry experts highlight that firms must reassess their growth strategies in this competitive landscape. Chandy pointed out that firms that have historically concentrated profits among a few partners are now recognizing the need to distribute rewards more equitably and acknowledge their lawyers' contributions to retain top talent.

Furthermore, the ongoing changes in the legal sector are making leading firms rethink their strategies for growth. Experts emphasize the importance of focusing on talent acquisition and retention while improving communication from leadership to effectively navigate these challenging times.