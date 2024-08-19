July Aviation Data: Low cost carrier IndiGo saw its market share for July 2024 at 62 per cent, a month-on-month (MoM) increase from 60.8 per cent in June 2024, as per data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, CNBC-Tv18 reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the market share of full service carrier Vistara also increased, at 10 percent in July 2024, compared to 9.7 per cent the previous month, it added.

IndiGo remains the largest carrier in terms of market share, followed by Air India, Vistara and SpiceJet.

Passenger Growth Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-July 2024 were 923.35 lakh compared to 881.94 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year. This is a growth of 4.70 year-on-year and 7.33 MoM, the data showed.

Cancellations The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of July 2024 has been 1.90 per cent, as per DGCA data for the month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Passenger Complaints during the month During July 2024, a total of 1,097 passenger related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of July 2024 has been around 0.84.

IndiGo will always remain a low-cost airline: Rahul Bhatia Speaking to Mint, IndiGo airline's promoter and managing director, Rahul Bhatia, shared what lies ahead as it enters the next phase of business with long-haul operations and business class seats.

Addressing concerns about his reduced shareholding, Bhatia reiterated: “InterGlobe and I are here to stay." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adding, “IndiGo will always be a low-cost airline. People use the word ‘low-cost’ quite loosely. Low cost is anything that you do, you have to make sure you have the lowest cost structure in the industry, and I don't put that in the context of India, I put that in the context of the world. And so, when we launch a new product like the one we launched today, it doesn't move away from the theme of our low-cost airline."