‘Kalki’ lone star shining as overseas film business remains in doldrums
Summary
- Box office collections of Indian movies from overseas markets have been scraping the bottom of the barrel for months now, similar to the situation in domestic markets. With Kalki bringing some hope with its performance, has the Indian movie business finally found its feet again?
Box office collections for the Indian film industry from overseas markets such as the US, the UK, Canada and the UAE, among others, have been at an all-time low over the past few months, mirroring the trend seen in the domestic market.