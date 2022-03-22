NEW DELHI : Kamal Haasan’s next film Vikram will release in cinemas on 3 June, the actor has confirmed. The action thriller written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Haasan, features him along with Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.

Haasan started his career as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil-language film Kalathur Kannamma, for which he won the President's Gold Medal. He managed to break through as a lead actor with the 1975 drama Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K.Balachander, in which he played a rebellious youngster who falls in love with an older woman. He won his first National Film Award for his portrayal of a school teacher who cares for a woman who suffers from retrograde amnesia in Moondram Pirai (1983), co-starring Sridevi that was later remade in Hindi as Sadma. He received much acclaim for his performances in K.Viswanath's Swathi Muthyam (1986), Mani Ratnam's Nayakan (1987), and S.Shankar's Indian (1996) and also won his second and third National film awards respectively. He is also known for comedies like Michael Madana Kama Rajan and for his portrayal of a deranged, obsessive protagonist in Gunaa besides Thevar Magan that was remade in Hindi as Virasat with Anil Kapoor, and which had won Haasan another national award for best feature film in the Tamil language as a producer, besides being India's submission for the Academy Awards that year.

Over the years, Haasan has appeared in films like Hey Ram (2000), Virumaandi (2004), Dasavathaaram (2008) in which he played ten roles and Vishwaroopam (2013) which were his own productions. Haasan has acted in over 230 films, and in 2019 he became one of the few actors in India to have completed 60 years working in cinema.

In 2018, Haasan formally launched his political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam.

