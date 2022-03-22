Kamal Haasan’s next film to release on 3 June

Haasan started his career as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil-language film Kalathur Kannamma, for which he won the President's Gold Medal. He managed to break through as a lead actor with the 1975 drama Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K.Balachander, in which he played a rebellious youngster who falls in love with an older woman. He won his first National Film Award for his portrayal of a school teacher who cares for a woman who suffers from retrograde amnesia in Moondram Pirai (1983), co-starring Sridevi that was later remade in Hindi as Sadma. He received much acclaim for his performances in K.Viswanath's Swathi Muthyam (1986), Mani Ratnam's Nayakan (1987), and S.Shankar's Indian (1996) and also won his second and third National film awards respectively. He is also known for comedies like Michael Madana Kama Rajan and for his portrayal of a deranged, obsessive protagonist in Gunaa besides Thevar Magan that was remade in Hindi as Virasat with Anil Kapoor, and which had won Haasan another national award for best feature film in the Tamil language as a producer, besides being India's submission for the Academy Awards that year.