Mint Explainer: Will Karnataka's new ‘welfare’ mandate mess up the gig economy?
Summary
A new ordinance mandates that digital platforms contribute 1-5% of each transaction to a state-run welfare fund, which will be used to improve protections for gig workers across the board. But will it do more harm than good?
The Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Ordinance, 2025, which Governor Thawarchand Gehlot approved on 27 May, marks a major regulatory shift.
