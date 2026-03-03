When the lights go out: How climate change is impacting J&K’s energy economy

The current crisis, however, is part of a longer and worsening trend. Weather analysts say dry winters and erratic snowfall have become more frequent over the past six years. In 2024, J&K recorded its driest year in nearly five decades, receiving 870.9mm of rainfall against a normal annual average of 1,232.3mm, a deficit of 29%. Last year, the region received an estimated 860-920mm of rainfall. It was the fifth consecutive year of below-normal rainfall, following deficits of 7% in 2023, 16% in 2022, 28% in 2021 and 20% in 2020.