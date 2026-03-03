Srinagar: In Srinagar’s Safa Kadal, Nazir Ahmad Parray, a 65-year-old Kashmiri embroidery dealer, remembers winters when snow piled high on rooftops and lingered until March.
When the lights go out: How climate change is impacting J&K’s energy economy
SummaryThe snow that has fed Jammu and Kashmir’s rivers for centuries is disappearing. In turn, the union territory’s rivers are drying up, leaving a region that depends heavily on hydropower gasping for energy. A ground report.
