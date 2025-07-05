Rice is running out of ground in a warming Kashmir
Irfan Amin Malik 8 min read 05 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
As water dries up and land use shifts, farmers are abandoning Kashmir’s staple crop for apples, vegetables—and real estate.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Srinagar: On a sweltering June morning, farmer Mir Shahnawaz moves between rows of unripe apples, adjusting the nozzle of his pesticide spray. It’s a familiar ritual now—one he never imagined performing two decades ago.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story