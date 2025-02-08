Industry
Kashmir’s vanishing winter: How climate change is pushing the kangri tradition to the brink
Irfan Amin Malik 6 min read 08 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- A once-thriving craft, the kangri—Kashmir’s traditional fire pot—faces an uncertain future as warmer winters sap demand. Artisans, whose livelihoods depend on this centuries-old trade, grapple with dwindling sales, rising costs, and a changing way of life.
Srinagar: On a rare, sun-drenched January afternoon in Kashmir, when the land is usually buried under a thick layer of snow and ice, two shopkeepers—Shahnawaz and Huzaif—stood outside their stores in Srinagar, soaking in the unseasonal warmth.
