Death overs: After a century, Kashmir’s batmakers could be run out
Summary
- A cricket bat made in Jammu & Kashmir was used by the UAE’s Junaid Siddique to hit the longest six in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Since then, export demand for bats made in the region has surged. But Kashmir’s bat industry is still on the backfoot. Why?
Anantnag: The thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup final at Barbados’ Kensington Oval last month is still fresh in the minds of cricket lovers across India. But, in one corner of the country, while celebrating India’s triumph, the entrepreneurs and workers who make up a niche industry are wishing they had played a larger role in the tournament. Meet the batmakers of Kashmir, who believe it is time for Indian cricketers to set aside their English willows and embrace atmanirbharta. This would not only help them to pile on runs with bats Made in India, but it would also help put the spotlight on the travails of an industry that is on the brink.
Wood from Salix alba caerulea, a species of willow tree that grows in Kashmir, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and the UK, is used to make cricket bats. Even today, Kashmir is the second-largest producer of cricket bats, after the UK.