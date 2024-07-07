Death overs: After a century, Kashmir’s batmakers could be run out

From Baskets to Bats

The history of Kashmir’s willow bat industry, according to Sir Walter Lawrence, a settlement commissioner of Kashmir, dates back to the 19th century. In his book, The Valley of Kashmir, published in 1895, Lawrence writes that willow grown in Kashmir was not valued and mostly used for timber, fuel and fodder for livestock. “The vir, or willow, grows in every village of Kashmir where there is water or moisture, and its reproduction is very simple. There is an enormous waste of withies every year, as the young wands are cut down for fodder, and after being stripped of their leaves, are burnt for fuel. I have suggested that a Kashmiri should be sent to England to learn the basket industry. There is ample material in the valley to supply the whole of India with excellent baskets and chairs."