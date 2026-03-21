Srinagar: Kashmir’s run of warm, dry winters is now hitting its apple economy at a new pressure point—nurseries—where saplings are going unsold as farmers delay planting.
Kashmir’s dry winter hits apple trade at the roots
SummaryWarm, rain-starved months delay planting across the Valley, leaving nurseries with unsold saplings and raising risks for future harvests.
Srinagar: Kashmir’s run of warm, dry winters is now hitting its apple economy at a new pressure point—nurseries—where saplings are going unsold as farmers delay planting.
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