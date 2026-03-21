Kashmir’s dry winter hits apple trade at the roots

Irfan Amin Malik
6 min read21 Mar 2026, 07:01 AM IST
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An entrepreneur arranges Kashmiri apples displayed in a pyramid-shaped stall at the agri-tech mela Gongul organised by SKUAST-K at its Shalimar campus, in Srinagar, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Summary
Warm, rain-starved months delay planting across the Valley, leaving nurseries with unsold saplings and raising risks for future harvests.

Srinagar: Kashmir’s run of warm, dry winters is now hitting its apple economy at a new pressure point—nurseries—where saplings are going unsold as farmers delay planting.

In Qaimoh in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, rows of grafted apple saplings are still waiting in nursery beds, weeks after they should have been planted across the Valley.

“We usually sell most of our stock by the first week of March,” said Zahid Salam, a 33-year-old nursery owner who has spent the last decade cultivating apple saplings on family land in Qaimoh.

As he walked between rows of grafted plants, he paused to examine a young sapling before adding, “But this year nearly 20-30% of the plants are still here. Farmers are waiting for rainfall before planting.”

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The Valley has just emerged from one of the warmest and driest winters in decades. With little snowfall or rain, soil moisture has dropped sharply, pushing orchardists to hold back on planting, and in turn, slowing purchases from nurseries in an industry valued at more than 100 crore.

“This season our sales have declined by 25-30%,” Salam told Mint. “Fruit growers are hesitant to plant trees in dry soil.”

Apples dominate Kashmir’s horticulture economy, with production estimated at about 2.05 million tonnes in the 2025 season, a slight decline of 0.4% from 2024, according to official data.

The 2026 harvest season is still around six months away.

The region produces roughly 75% of India’s apples, making it the country’s primary supplier. Growers however attribute the last season as disastrous, marked by erratic weather, floods, landslides and highway closures during the peak harvest, which led to widespread losses in orchards and while transporting the produce to markets.

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Dry soil, delayed planting

The hesitation is now visible across the Valley’s network of nurseries that supply apple saplings to orchards across Kashmir and parts of northern India.

Since mid-February, daytime temperatures have hovered between 20°C and 21°C, around 9-11 degrees above normal, while rain and snowfall have been sharply deficient. In Srinagar, February rainfall fell to just 5.3 millimetres, the lowest recorded for the month since 1960.

“Land becomes very hard during such dry spells,” said Shabir Ahmad Kumar, a 46-year-old nursery grower who has been associated with the business since 2007.

“When the soil is dry, plants lose moisture quickly,” Kumar said. “High-density varieties like M9 require more water, so prolonged dry conditions can damage young plants.”

“There is very little moisture in the soil,” said Mohammad Ashraf Wani, a seasoned apple grower from Shopian, also known as Kashmir’s apple bowl. “Even if we plant saplings during dry weather, they may not survive because of the high daytime temperatures.”

A high-stakes business

For nursery growers, that hesitation is translating into unsold stock.

Over the past two decades, Qaimoh has shifted from paddy cultivation to a hub of fruit nurseries and apple orchards. Today, more than 400 nurseries across Qaimoh and surrounding villages produce millions of saplings each year, generating 100-150 crore in turnover.

“Nearly 90% of the population here is connected with nursery farming in some way or the other,” said Mohd Ramzan War, the chief horticulture officer of Kulgam district.

According to War, around 200 nurseries are formally registered with the National Horticulture Board, while many others operate privately. Plants grown here are supplied not only across Kashmir but also to horticulture regions in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “Nearly 90% of the plants we produce are apple varieties,” Salam added.

Producing these plants is a multi-year, capital-intensive process. Growers import rootstocks from countries such as Italy, Holland and Serbia, graft them locally, and spend two to three years bringing a sapling to market.

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“On about 30 kanals of nursery land we invest nearly 60 lakh,” said Salam. “We expect returns of around 80 lakh or more, but if sales fall even by 20% it causes major losses.”

Salam estimates that a 20% drop would mean a loss of nearly Rs. 16 lakh in a single season.

“For us, even a small drop in sales has a big financial impact because the investment cycle is long,” he said. “If plants remain unsold, we have to maintain them for another year, which increases costs and reduces their quality.”

Across the Valley, even a modest decline in demand could translate into losses of 20-30 crore for the nursery sector.

A shifting climate signal

The weather shift underpinning this disruption has been stark. According to Faizan Arif, an independent weather analyst based in Kashmir, February turned out to be the warmest ever recorded at several weather stations.

“In Srinagar, the average maximum temperature reached 15.6°C, surpassing the previous record of 14.9 degrees Celsius set in 2016,” Arif explained.

Even Gulmarg saw unusual temperatures.

“In the first week of March, Gulmarg recorded 17.2 degrees Celsius, which is nearly 13.7 degrees above normal and very close to its all-time March record,” Arif said.

The warmth has coincided with a sharp precipitation deficit. Between December 2025 and February 2026, Jammu and Kashmir received 100.6 millimetres of precipitation, far below the normal 284.9 millimetres, a deficit of about 65%. February alone saw an 89% shortfall.

The region has now experienced seven consecutive winters with deficient precipitation. Scientists warn that the immediate disruption could have longer-term effects on orchards.

“The hot and dry winter conditions disturb chilling accumulation, soil moisture and phenological timing in apple saplings,” says Sameera Qayoom, professor and head of the Division of Agrometeorology at SKUAST-Kashmir.

Also Read | Kashmir’s snowless winter sparks an unprecedented water crisis in the Valley

If planting slows, it could create gaps in orchard establishment and, over time, affect productivity. According to Arif, delays could also slow the replacement and expansion of orchards, altering their age structure.

Vikas Anand, director, Horticulture Kashmir, also cautions that if plantation does not take place during the optimal window in March, it could affect the overall production cycle. “In addition, sudden events like hail storms or erratic weather later in the season can further damage young plants,” he said.

“From an agrometeorological perspective, the unusually warm and dry conditions this late winter can stress young apple saplings,” said Yasir Altaf, assistant professor in the Department of Environment Sustainability and Climate Change at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Kashmir.

Apple trees require cool conditions and adequate soil moisture during early establishment. Prolonged dryness increases evapotranspiration, reducing root establishment and making young plants vulnerable to transplant shock.

Qayoom suggests growers may need to adopt drip irrigation, soil-moisture conservation through mulching and improved water management.

Climate policy consultant Mutaharra A.W. Deva says the pattern should be seen as an early warning.

“Apple trees depend on a delicate balance of winter chilling, soil moisture and moderate spring temperatures,” she said. “If the pattern of warmer winters and erratic precipitation continues, the apple production system may face challenges such as irregular flowering, poor fruit set and declining fruit quality.”

Also Read | Weaker western storms reshape winter rainfall, raise farm worries

In recent days, light to moderate rainfall has arrived in parts of the Valley, offering some relief to farmers and a glimmer of hope for nursery owners.

But the rains have come late. The planting window is already narrowing, and delays now could ripple into future harvests.

“If saplings are planted too late, orchard development may slow, pushing back fruit formation and potentially affecting harvest timing in the years ahead,” said Wani, adding that while late rains may restore some soil moisture, the planting cycle has already lost valuable days.

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