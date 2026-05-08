KFin’s zero-fee push meets the limits of India’s sticky RTA market

Srushti Vaidya
5 min read8 May 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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India currently has 50 AMCs, with KFin servicing 26 and CAMS 24 as of FY26.
Summary
Two years after KFin Technologies rolled out discounted pricing for select new AMCs, the strategy has had limited impact on mandate wins as switching costs and entrenched relationships continue to favour market leader CAMS.

MUMBAI: To win new mutual fund mandates in India’s tightly held registrar and transfer agent (RTA) market, KFin Technologies has been offering select new asset management companies (AMCs) a discounted or zero-fee pricing structure in their initial years, according to at least four people familiar with the matter.

The strategy, rolled out about two years ago, has yet to materially shift market-share trends. Between FY24 and FY26, KFin added two new live AMCs, while rival Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) added five, according to investor presentations and industry data. CAMS also retains a slight edge in the upcoming pipeline, with five AMC mandates compared with four for KFin.

This reflects the sticky nature of the RTA business, where operational complexity makes it difficult for AMCs to switch providers once mandates are awarded. As a result, most market-share gains come from onboarding new fund houses.

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“Kfin may offer a moratorium or a minimum fee not linked to AUM initially. While they make up for the lost cost by charging on value-added services like website development, distributor platforms, and marketing campaigns,” said one of the official.

RTAs handle core administrative functions for mutual funds, including transaction record-keeping, investor KYC, dividend processing, and related services. Fees are typically linked to assets under management (AUM), meaning revenues scale with fund size.

For new AMCs, the appeal is straightforward: early-stage operations are cost-heavy and revenue-light.

“It is very difficult for AMCs to break even in the early years, so they look for ways to cut costs wherever possible,” said another person.

Because new AMCs begin with small AUM bases, the immediate revenue impact of waiving fees is limited, according to industry experts.

India currently has 50 AMCs, with KFin servicing 26 and CAMS 24 as of FY26. Despite having fewer clients, CAMS currently accounts for about 68% of the mutual fund RTA market by assets, reflecting the larger size of the fund houses it services.

“CAMS would not want to acquire customers at zero-cost because AMCs take years to become profitable. And giving discounts for such a long-period may mean burning unnecessary cash,” said a third official. "If AMCs still choose CAMS despite offers elsewhere, it shows the premium that the company commands on quality and servicing.”

Early days

The financial implications of KFin’s pricing approach remain contained, given the small size of the AMCs involved. As these asset managers scale, revenue contributions are expected to normalize.

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“The discount being given is not a very large amount right now. If it were large, we would see a clear impact in the numbers. It is not impacting them much because the growth in margins are still within the guidance range of around 3% to 5% for FY27 for KFin” said Khushi Mistry, research analyst at Bonanza.

A lower fee structure in the early phase is also unlikely to materially affect Ebitda margins for RTAs, given that servicing costs for smaller AMCs are correspondingly lower, said an analyst at Equirus Securities.

KFin reported an Ebitda margin of 37% in Q4FY26, down 620 basis points from a year ago. CAMS' Ebitda margin stood at 46.3% in the March quarter, up 158 basis points from a year ago.

Another capital market analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the economics typically evolve over time. In the first two to three years, there may be some cost impact due to client servicing and onboarding. However, as AUM scales, the relationship tends to become high-margin.

“We pride in innovation driven business solutions aimed at enabling new AMCs to find ground and rapidly increase their market share whilst the core operations support becomes base case,” Vivek Mathur, chief financial officer at Kfin Technologies said.

“Building and managing AMCs entire mobility stack like mobile apps and websites for investors and partners, big data, analytics and marketing solutions, infrastructure solutions is core to KFin’s solution differentiation that has been helping new AMCs to rapidly grow keeping their operating costs to the minimum in the foundational years,” Mathur added.

For CAMS, the impact of KFin’s pricing strategy is expected to remain limited in the near term. It continues to derive strength from its existing relationships with large asset managers, which form the bulk of industry AUM.

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Four of the five largest AMCs by assets are associated with CAMS. Only Nippon India Mutual Fund is associated with KFin Technologies. As industry AUM grows, CAMS benefits proportionally through its existing client base.

“The impact on CAMS is likely to be limited because when the mutual fund industry grows the company’s existing clients will also grow in size. While KFin may win new clients faster with its pricing strategy, an increase in mutual fund licenses being given will mean both players still have room to expand,” said Mistry of Bonanza.

The combined AUM of India’s five largest mutual funds stood at 47 trillion as of March-end, while the AUM of funds launched over the past two years was around 23,000 crore.

Diversification beyond mutual funds

Against this backdrop, both RTA players are increasingly expanding beyond their core mutual fund businesses to reduce dependence on a single revenue stream.

For KFin Technologies, non-mutual fund revenue accounted for 35% of total operating revenue in FY26, according to its investor presentation, compared with 33% in FY23. For CAMS, the share rose from 23.8% in FY23 to 26.8% in FY26, according to company filings.

RTAs are also expanding into adjacent services such as Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs), payment aggregation, and KYC services, according to analysts at Equirus Securities.

KFin has also pursued international expansion through acquisitions, while CAMS has expanded into payments, KYC Registration Agencies, and related services.

About the Author

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage range from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

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