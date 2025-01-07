Industry
Kidfluencers on a timeout as proposed data protection rules force an industry rethink
Pratishtha Bagai 5 min read 07 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- Until there's more clarity on the proposed Digital Personal Data Protection rules for child influencers, ‘mom influencers’ might be more in demand among companies for marketing campaigns.
Kids moonlighting as influencers might have to pause their business ambitions for a while as their parents and companies decipher the government’s proposed rules for monitoring social media use by children.
