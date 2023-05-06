King Charles Inherits Bulging Royal Purse Thanks to Property Boom

By the time King George III acceded to the throne in the 18th century, the size of the estate had dwindled to the point that it was producing insufficient revenue to cover the cost of paying for his household and the operating costs of civil government, which at the time came from the monarchy’s funds. So he surrendered crown land revenues to Parliament in 1760 in return for an annual payment. Since that time, the monarchy played no part in managing this crown land, known as the Crown Estate, which instead is overseen by ministers accountable to Parliament.

