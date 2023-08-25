King Of Kotha Box office collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's film earns ₹ 7.70 crore1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Dulquer Salmaan's gangster drama 'King Of Kotha' opens to a box office collection of ₹7.70 crore.
Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam gangster drama, "King Of Kotha," hit the screens on Thursday, August 24. The film, directed by Abhilash Joshiy and produced by Dulquer Salmaan in collaboration with Zee Studios, raked in an estimated ₹7.70 crore on its first day according to early figures reported by Sacnilk.com, despite mixed reviews.