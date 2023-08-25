Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam gangster drama, "King Of Kotha," hit the screens on Thursday, August 24. The film, directed by Abhilash Joshiy and produced by Dulquer Salmaan in collaboration with Zee Studios, raked in an estimated ₹7.70 crore on its first day according to early figures reported by Sacnilk.com, despite mixed reviews. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"King Of Kotha" had generated significant buzz, with its trailer being attached to the blockbuster "Gadar 2," which has amassed an impressive ₹419 crore at the box office. This release follows Dulquer Salmaan's recent venture, the web series "Guns and Gulaabs," where he portrayed a Narcotics department police officer, reported HT.

Dulquer Salmaan expressed optimism about capitalising on the film's opportune release, saying, "We can't have a bigger marketing than that, because people might have seen our trailer even now. So we hope that we can also ride the wave of right and time," reported ANI. He added, "In India, we all have a belief that if the time is good, everything will work, maybe their time is very good, so we can also benefit from it."

Discussing the ambitious visual spectacle that is "King Of Kotha," Dulquer emphasised the importance of the theatrical experience, in an interview with PTI he said, "In the current climate, people want theatrical experience. In Malayalam, we do so much of smaller, intimate realistic storytelling... I was like, ‘You need to draw people to theatres. They should come and celebrate’. It should be visually spectacular and technically sound." He acknowledged the substantial effort, time, and financial investment that go into creating such massive productions.