Kiran Mazumdar Shaw-backed Immuneel rolls out CAR-T cancer therapy in India today, will focus on affordability
Summary
- The therapy can cost anywhere between $350,000 and $700,000 globally. While Immuneel has brought it down to about ₹51 lakh to ₹60 lakh, it is still prohibitive
Cell and gene therapy startup Immuneel Therapeutics, which launches its CAR-T cell therapy to treat adult patients with lymphoma on Monday, is focused on making it affordable for cancer patients in India, having brought down costs to about 10% of what they are globally, according to a senior executive.